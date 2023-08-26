SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Up 7.9%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 31,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 15.29 and a quick ratio of 25.67.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

