Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a growth of 891.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.1 %
SCBFY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.15. 15,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,084. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.
Standard Chartered Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
