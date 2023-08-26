Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic Sells 1,355 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,938.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SXI opened at $156.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $168.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Standex International by 9,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Standex International by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

