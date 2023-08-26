Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.2 %
SWK opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $104.21.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
