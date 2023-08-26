Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 6,104 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,104 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $57,926.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,196,499 shares in the company, valued at $11,354,775.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Star Equity Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Equity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Equity by 106.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.