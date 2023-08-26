Steem Price Up 1.3% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $71.34 million and $3.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,059.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00250040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00735786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00539265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00061615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00115768 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,193,204 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

