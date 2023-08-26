STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $19,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,104.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

STE opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.99.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

