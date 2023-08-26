Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August 26th (AAU, AEZS, AWX, BLPH, CALA, CANF, CCLP, CEQP, CIDM, CIR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, August 26th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

