StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
