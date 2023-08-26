StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

ARIS opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $613.76 million, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 920,918 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Aris Water Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 808,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,353,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 251,759 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

