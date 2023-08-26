StockNews.com Begins Coverage on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.94. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 560,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in B2Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in B2Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 550.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,480,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after buying an additional 2,945,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

