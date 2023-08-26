StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

FULT stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

