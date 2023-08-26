StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.02.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $230.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.