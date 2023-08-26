StockNews.com Downgrades Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) to Hold

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

GOLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 16,419,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,201,389. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -397.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

