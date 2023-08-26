StockNews.com Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSGS. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,990,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

