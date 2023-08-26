StockNews.com Downgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Sell

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UGI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 1,689,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. UGI has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UGI by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of UGI by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

