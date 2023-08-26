StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 181,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 199,514 shares of company stock worth $570,452 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

