StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE ESBA opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

