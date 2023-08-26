StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

IMH opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,715 shares during the period. Impac Mortgage accounts for about 0.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 17.89% of Impac Mortgage worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

