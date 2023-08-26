StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 817.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 81,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

