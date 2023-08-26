StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spark Networks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.