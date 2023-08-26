StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 223.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 728,500 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

