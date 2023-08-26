StockNews.com Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 31,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

