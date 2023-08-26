StockNews.com Lowers Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Sell

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

RYN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

