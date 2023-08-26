StockNews.com Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Hold

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 163,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,331. The stock has a market cap of $589.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 111.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

