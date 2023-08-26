StockNews.com Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to “Hold”

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STBA

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 58,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.