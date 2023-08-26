Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the July 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Subaru in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Subaru by 15.5% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Subaru Stock Performance

FUJHY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 34,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Subaru had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

