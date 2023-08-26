Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.