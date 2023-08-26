Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 44,549 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE remained flat at $24.38 on Friday. 1,075,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,945. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

