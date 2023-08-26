Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 670 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,164. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.23.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

