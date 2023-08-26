Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 1,735,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,412. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

