Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,523. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

