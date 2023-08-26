Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 9.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.94. 251,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.