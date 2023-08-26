Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $243,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
