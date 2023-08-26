Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.9% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,292,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,397. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.16 and its 200-day moving average is $303.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

