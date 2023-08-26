Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. 20,678,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,544,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

