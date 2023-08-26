Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,227 shares of company stock worth $6,613,212. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,876.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,847. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,997.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,872.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

