Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,832,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $319,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,316 shares of company stock worth $7,339,621. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.97. 142,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

