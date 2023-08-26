Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.62 price objective on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of Surf Air Mobility stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Surf Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surf Air Mobility

In other Surf Air Mobility news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

