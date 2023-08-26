Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Update

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of Swvl stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Swvl has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swvl stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

