Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Symrise Price Performance

About Symrise

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Symrise has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

