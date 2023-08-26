Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $485.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $442.24 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $468.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

