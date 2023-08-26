Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,603 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after acquiring an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.75.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $256.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.75. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

