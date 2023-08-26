Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,270 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $366,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.