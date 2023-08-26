Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.55 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

