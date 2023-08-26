Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

