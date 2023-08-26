Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.15 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.07 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

