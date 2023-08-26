Synovus Financial Corp Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NEE opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

