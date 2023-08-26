Synovus Financial Corp Has $9.28 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,881. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.84 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

