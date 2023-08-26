Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,233 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

