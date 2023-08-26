Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,305 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,707 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

